The U.N. imposes sanctions against Haiti's gang members

By Michele Kelemen
Published October 21, 2022 at 4:27 PM EDT

The United Nations Security Council has imposed sanctions against Haiti's powerful gang members - including one who goes by the nickname "Barbeque."

Michele Kelemen
Michele Kelemen has been with NPR for two decades, starting as NPR's Moscow bureau chief and now covering the State Department and Washington's diplomatic corps. Her reports can be heard on all NPR News programs, including Morning Edition and All Things Considered.
