© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

A far-right extremism expert on the conviction of Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes

By Kat Lonsdorf,
Ashley BrownMiguel MaciasAri Shapiro
Published November 30, 2022 at 4:42 PM EST

NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with far-right extremism expert Sam Jackson about the conviction of Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes.

Copyright 2022 NPR

Kat Lonsdorf
See stories by Kat Lonsdorf
Ashley Brown
Ashley Brown is a senior editor for All Things Considered.
See stories by Ashley Brown
Miguel Macias
Miguel Macias is a Senior Producer at All Things Considered, where he is proud to work with a top-notch team to shape the content of the daily show.
Ari Shapiro
Ari Shapiro has been one of the hosts of All Things Considered, NPR's award-winning afternoon newsmagazine, since 2015. During his first two years on the program, listenership to All Things Considered grew at an unprecedented rate, with more people tuning in during a typical quarter-hour than any other program on the radio.
See stories by Ari Shapiro
Between now and Giving Tuesday, support the fact-based journalism you value with a financial contribution. Your investment keeps independent reporting available throughout mid-Michigan & beyond. Donate now to do your part to fund more local and national stories. Thank you!
DONATE