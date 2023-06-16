© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Researcher living underwater resurfaces after 100 days

By Mallory Yu,
Justine Kenin
Published June 16, 2023 at 4:34 PM EDT

After 100 days living underwater, researcher Joe Dituri is back on land. His experiment: to study the effects of increased pressure on the human body — his own human body.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Mallory Yu
See stories by Mallory Yu
Justine Kenin
Justine Kenin is an editor on All Things Considered. She joined NPR in 1999 as an intern. Nothing makes her happier than getting a book in the right reader's hands – most especially her own.
WKAR is committed to bringing you timely local news from across mid-Michigan. To keep improving our service, we need 75 new or upgrading sustainers by June 30th. Support this station with affordable monthly contributions from your bank account or credit card. Become a sustainer or increase your giving amount right now!
DONATE