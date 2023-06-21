© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Morning news brief

By A Martínez,
Michel Martin
Published June 21, 2023 at 5:13 AM EDT

Search goes on for submersible in the North Atlantic. Attorney who fought to overturn the election fights for his law license. Poll: Majority of Americans say Supreme Court was wrong to overturn Roe.

A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.
Michel Martin
Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
