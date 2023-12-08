Day Sponsors | December 8, 2023

Today’s radio programming is made possible in part by contributions… In honor of the anniversary of Nancy Marino and Frank McBath. In memory of Marilyn Meier Uppman. Wishing Beth and Steve Boughton a very happy third wedding anniversary.
Did you know that 40% of Michigan third graders have trouble with reading? Join WKAR in our efforts to increase youth literacy. Every donation of $60 or more provides a reading kit to a child in our community, and funds another year of local journalism. Donate today!