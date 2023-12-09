© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Saturday Sports: Shohei Ohtani sweepstakes, NBA Cup final, Army v Navy

By Scott Simon
Published December 9, 2023 at 8:27 AM EST

NPR's Scott Simon and ESPN's Michele Steele discuss the Shohei Ohtani sweepstakes, the NBA Cup Final and the Army-Navy game.

Scott Simon
Scott Simon is one of America's most admired writers and broadcasters. He is the host of Weekend Edition Saturday and is one of the hosts of NPR's morning news podcast Up First. He has reported from all fifty states, five continents, and ten wars, from El Salvador to Sarajevo to Afghanistan and Iraq. His books have chronicled character and characters, in war and peace, sports and art, tragedy and comedy.
