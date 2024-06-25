© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
TECHNOTE: 90.5 FM and AM870 reception

The Florida Panthers bring home their team's first Stanley Cup

By Becky Sullivan,
A Martínez
Published June 25, 2024 at 4:54 AM EDT

In Game 7 of the National Hockey League playoffs, the Florida Panthers beat the Edmonton Oilers 2-1 -- securing the team's first Stanley Cup in franchise history.

