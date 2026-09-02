WKAR’s Community Classical Returns for Second Season

East Lansing, MI; Sept. 2, 2026 – WKAR Public Media presents the second season of “Community Classical”. Guest co-hosts from across mid-Michigan join Linda Kernohan and Jamie Paisley on air each week to share a playlist of their classical favorites and the meaningful stories behind each piece.

The new Community Classical season premieres Friday, Sept. 4, at 3pm on 90.5FM and streaming on wkar.org and on the WKAR Listen app. An encore of each new show airs at 4pm Sundays.

“We often hear from listeners about the impact of the music we play during our programs and wanted to provide a space for our community to share those stories in their own words,” said Linda Kernohan, WKAR music host, “The program has quickly become a favorite for listeners and our audience following along on social media, who recognize the guests as their friends, neighbors, and colleagues in the community.”

In the first episode of season two, Linda Kernohan is joined by Harrison Brown, a choral director, singer, and public radio veteran, who shares his love of J.S. Bach, Ravel, Rachmaninoff, and more.

Submissions to join as a co-host on Community Classical are open to anyone 18 years or older and only require a playlist and contact information to be considered.

Listeners can submit to become a Community Classical co-host at wkar.org/community-classical.

Follow @wkarofficial on Facebook to meet the Community Classical co-hosts featured on the program each week.