Join our 90.5 hosts on the air to share your classical favorites!

If you love classical music, there are likely a few stories you have about how that love grew. Perhaps it was a piece you performed while you were in high school. Or music attached to an important scene in your favorite film. Or a work you heard at a memorable concert.

Tell us about yourself and those favorite works of yours!

Jamie Paisley and Linda Kernohan will evaluate the submissions and reach out to selected individuals with an invitation to visit the WKAR radio studios and be a co-host for a prerecorded, future episode of Community Classical.

Must be 18 years or older to participate at this time. We are working to open up co-host opportunities to youth ages 12-17 in the future.

Submit your info and playlist here

