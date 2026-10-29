Ahead of Election Day, Holt High School students hold mock governor's vote

Holt High School is holding mock elections for the governor’s race this Nov. 2. More than 10 students volunteered to write speeches based on the views of each candidate.

The candidates the students chose from were Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, a Democrat; U.S. Rep. John James, a Republican; the Green Party's Doug Campbell; and Anthony Hudson, a Libertarian.

Additionally, the students chose to debate on economics, education and environment.

The students who are debating are:

Democrats

Senior Dima Alithawi on economics

Junior Fri Kamdem on education

Junior Faith McGarry on environment

Green Party

• Sophomore Mikenzie Sudberry on economics

Libertarian

Junior Gigi Gauna on economics

Sophomore Lyndi Lamp on education

Junior Pauline Kelley on environment

Republicans

Junior Elijah House on economics

Sophomore Malikai Ziegler on education

Junior Bryce Schuh and Sophomore Adrian Kopacewicz on environment

Social studies teacher Gavin Sykes-McLaughlin, who organized the event, said the idea originated when he was teaching at a middle school in Massachusetts. Sykes-McLaughlin brought the idea with him when he started teaching at Holt High School. The first debate at Holt happened in 2008.

“My main motivation in doing this is getting kids excited about politics, excited about kind of like the civic aspect of going out into the world after high school,” Sykes-McLaughlin said. High School students have more world experience than middle schoolers, so Sykes-McLaughlin was able to debate heavier topics with them.

“We could bring in civic information, civic knowledge, and get kids a chance to do public speaking,” Sykes-McLaughlin said.

“This year, it's actually different. We're focusing on the state and trying to get them informed,” Sykes-McLaughlin said. The point of the debate is getting high school students together to explain what is happening to the student body, so that the next day they can vote in the student election.

“I've been working hard to get as many students as I can registered,” Sykes-McLaughlin said. “I usually end up about 60-65%.”

Sykes-McLaughlin sets up three polling stations in the high school: one in the library, one in a small theater and one in a classroom.

“I've gotten great feedback, not just from the kids, but from parents,” Sykes-McLaughlin said. “They love the opportunities that get their kids to get up on a stage and speak in front of a bunch of people.”

This year, Sykes-McLaughlin is trying something new.

“Senior skip day is apparently happening on the same day as my mock election, which I didn't know about when I planned the date for the mock election, obviously,” Sykes-McLaughlin said. “So they got three days of absentee voting, which does kind of parallel the real world.”

The speeches will be given Thursday, Oct. 29. Absentee voting for seniors will start Friday, Oct. 30.

