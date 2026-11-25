STORY PRODUCED BY CAPITAL NEWS SERVICE

LANSING – More than 73,000 older adults in the state are victims of abuse today, with most incidents going unreported, according to the Attorney General’s Elder Abuse Task Force.

Doug Chalgian, an elder law attorney in East Lansing, said a lot of cases go unreported because of the economics of the legal system, meaning vulnerable adults may not be able to afford their own lawyer.

He said that there should be more government-funded legal services for older adults.

“There’s not enough money and resources to fix everything. Adult Protective Services don’t have the ability to investigate every case – the vast majority they deal with is the horrendous end of the worst case scenarios,” Chalgian said.

The Administration for Community Living, part of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, established the first-ever federal regulations for adult protective services in 2024.

All adult protective services programs in the nation have until 2028 to fully comply with the regulations.

The rules require adult protective services programs to have at least two ways for maltreatment reports to be made 24 hours a day. They also call for collaboration with other entities like Medicaid.

Nearly three dozen residents in Michigan nursing homes have died due to suspected abuse and neglect in the last four years, according to an investigation by Bridge Michigan.

For example, in 2024, caregiver Colleen Kelly O’Connor of East Lansing was convicted of vulnerable adult abuse relating to the December 2022 death of an 82-year-old woman at an assisted living facility in Clinton County, Vista Springs Imperial Park at Timber Ridge.

O’Connor observed the victim attempting to go outside during a blizzard without the correct winter attire, according to a press release from the Attorney General’s Office.

A snowplow driver later found her body in a parking lot buried in snow, the agency said. It is unknown how long she was outside.

O’Connor’s failure to act resulted in her death from hypothermia, it said.

In a separate case, a 26-year-old caregiver in Flint Township, Donita Arrington, was accused in 2024 of physically abusing a 93-year-old woman with severe dementia, Genesee County officials said. The abuse was caught on a nanny camera that the victim’s family had set up after noticing bruises on the woman’s arm.

The nanny camera caught Arrington hitting and choking the woman, according to the criminal case.

Paula Cunningham, the state director of AARP Michigan, said elder abuse is a major problem and urged people to check up on local elders.

She said there is a fear among elders to reach out for help because they often are dependent on the abuser.

“They can feel embarrassed and don’t know where to go. If you’re an older adult being abused by someone who brings you food, helps you bathe or do your hair, who do you call when you’re afraid?” Cunningham said.

She said it’s hard to overcome that fear, which is why everyone should be a good neighbor and check on seniors.

“Check on your neighbors, be neighborly. If you notice their blinds aren’t up anymore when they normally were all the time, if they stopped going to their church or getting their mail, call them or knock on their door,” she said. “Sometimes people are sitting at home hurting and people don’t even notice.”