Absolute Music Chamber Series -- WindSync

The Friends of Absolute Music will host a unique chamber music performance by the wind quintet, WindSync, at Urban Beat Event Center in Old Town Lansing at 7:30 pm on November 12, 2026. The performance will include an amazing variety of musical styles from a traditional Swedish court dance piece composed by Gabriel Höök, to a classic work by Carl Nielsen, to contemporary pieces by Argentine-American composer Osvaldo Golijov (Tenebrae) and Vietnamese-American composer Viet Cuong (Flora, a portrait of dessert plants).

WindSync is an acclaimed group composed of Garrett Hudson, flute; Noah Kay, oboe; Graeme Steele Johnson, clarinet; Kara LaMoure, bassoon; and Anni Hochhalter, horn. They are known for their dynamic, high-energy performances, completely memorized repertoire, and dramatic stage presence.

Come join us for a wonderful evening of music.

