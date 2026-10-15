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Absolute Music Chamber Series -- WindSync

Absolute Music Chamber Series -- WindSync

The Friends of Absolute Music will host a unique chamber music performance by the wind quintet, WindSync, at Urban Beat Event Center in Old Town Lansing at 7:30 pm on November 12, 2026. The performance will include an amazing variety of musical styles from a traditional Swedish court dance piece composed by Gabriel Höök, to a classic work by Carl Nielsen, to contemporary pieces by Argentine-American composer Osvaldo Golijov (Tenebrae) and Vietnamese-American composer Viet Cuong (Flora, a portrait of dessert plants).

WindSync is an acclaimed group composed of Garrett Hudson, flute; Noah Kay, oboe; Graeme Steele Johnson, clarinet; Kara LaMoure, bassoon; and Anni Hochhalter, horn. They are known for their dynamic, high-energy performances, completely memorized repertoire, and dramatic stage presence.

Come join us for a wonderful evening of music.

Urban Beat
$26.90
07:30 PM - 10:00 PM on Thu, 12 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Friends of Absolute Music
5178818359
reckase@msu.edu
https://absolutemusiclansing.org/

Artist Group Info

WindSync
https://www.windsync.org/
Urban Beat
1213 turner street
old town lansing, Michigan 48906
5173318440
events@urbanbeatevents.com
urbanbeatevents.com