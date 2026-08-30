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Adult Daytime Gathering: Crafting Paper Pumpkins

Adult Daytime Gathering: Crafting Paper Pumpkins

Adults can gather in the daytime at the Library for interesting presentations, crafts, games -- and coffee, snacks and conversation with friends you know-- and those you've just met. For September, we'll get ready for fall and craft a paper pumpkin!

https://gladl.libcal.com/event/17112325

Grand Ledge Area District Library
02:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Tue, 29 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Grand Ledge Area District Library
5176277014
marketing@gladl.org
https://gladl.org
Grand Ledge Area District Library
131 E. Jefferson St.
Grand Ledge, Michigan 48837
517-627-7014
questions@gladl.org
https://gladl.org