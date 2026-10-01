Animals in Wrong Places: Law Society and the Right of Place

Explore how law, society, and science shape where animals belong—and what happens when animals are considered to be in the “wrong place.”

What happens when animals are considered to be in the “wrong place”?

Wildlife may move into ecosystems where a species is considered non-native or unwelcome. Companion animals can be separated from their families because of housing restrictions, domestic violence, or immigration policies. Animals raised in industrial settings live in environments designed largely around human needs.

Join the MSU Animal Law Program for a multidisciplinary conversation examining these questions and more. Scholars, practitioners, and advocates will share their expertise and explore emerging questions about where animals are allowed to be and the conditions in which they live.

Throughout this thought-provoking day, participants will consider how the law responds to changing societal views and scientific understandings of animals—and whether competing interests can be addressed in ways that provide animals with greater opportunities to thrive.