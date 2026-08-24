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Avoid Medicare/Medicaid Pitfalls

People, job, occupation, age and employment. Indoor image of beautiful gray haired female on retirement looking for remote work using portable computer. Mature woman photographer typing on laptop

Avoid Medicare/Medicaid Pitfalls

Got questions about Medicare/Medicaid? This education session is for you!

Tri-County Office on Aging provides Medicare and Medicaid education through the State Health Insurance Program (SHIP). SHIP provides free, unbiased Medicare and Medicaid education to individuals navigating Medicare. Certified counselors evaluate eligibility for programs aimed at saving money related to Part D drug costs, Medicare Part B premiums, as well as explain "extra benefits" affiliated with Medicare Advantage Plans.

https://gladl.libcal.com/event/16934754

Grand Ledge Area District Library
03:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Tue, 15 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Grand Ledge Area District Library
5176277014
marketing@gladl.org
https://gladl.org
Grand Ledge Area District Library
131 E. Jefferson St.
Grand Ledge, Michigan 48837
517-627-7014
questions@gladl.org
https://gladl.org