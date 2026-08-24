Avoid Medicare/Medicaid Pitfalls
Avoid Medicare/Medicaid Pitfalls
Got questions about Medicare/Medicaid? This education session is for you!
Tri-County Office on Aging provides Medicare and Medicaid education through the State Health Insurance Program (SHIP). SHIP provides free, unbiased Medicare and Medicaid education to individuals navigating Medicare. Certified counselors evaluate eligibility for programs aimed at saving money related to Part D drug costs, Medicare Part B premiums, as well as explain "extra benefits" affiliated with Medicare Advantage Plans.
https://gladl.libcal.com/event/16934754
Grand Ledge Area District Library
03:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Tue, 15 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Grand Ledge Area District Library
5176277014
marketing@gladl.org
Grand Ledge Area District Library
131 E. Jefferson St.Grand Ledge, Michigan 48837
517-627-7014
questions@gladl.org