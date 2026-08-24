Avoid Medicare/Medicaid Pitfalls

Got questions about Medicare/Medicaid? This education session is for you!

Tri-County Office on Aging provides Medicare and Medicaid education through the State Health Insurance Program (SHIP). SHIP provides free, unbiased Medicare and Medicaid education to individuals navigating Medicare. Certified counselors evaluate eligibility for programs aimed at saving money related to Part D drug costs, Medicare Part B premiums, as well as explain "extra benefits" affiliated with Medicare Advantage Plans.

https://gladl.libcal.com/event/16934754