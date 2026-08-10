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Book and Bake Sale

Book and Bake Sale

Friends of Delta Township District Library Bookstore is hosting its annual Book and Bake Sale. 1000s of books half price (no book over $1), jigsaw puzzles, DVDs, and CDs also included. All proceeds benefit the DTDL programs. Only cash and check accepted.

Wonderful baked goods will be for sale.

Thurs., members only, (membership available at the door)

Fri., public welcome

Sat., all welcome. $5 bag sale (bags furnished)

Delta Township District Library
Books: hardbound $1, paperbacks 75¢, children/youth/YA 25¢
10:30 AM - 07:30 PM on Thu, 27 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Friends of Delta Township District Library
517.285.9016
jsmall49@yahoo.com
dtdl.org

Artist Group Info

jsmall49@yahoo.com
Delta Township District Library
5130 Davenport Dr.
Lansing, Michigan 48917
(517) 321-4014
questions@gladl.org
https://www.dtdl.org/