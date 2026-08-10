Book and Bake Sale
Book and Bake Sale
Friends of Delta Township District Library Bookstore is hosting its annual Book and Bake Sale. 1000s of books half price (no book over $1), jigsaw puzzles, DVDs, and CDs also included. All proceeds benefit the DTDL programs. Only cash and check accepted.
Wonderful baked goods will be for sale.
Thurs., members only, (membership available at the door)
Fri., public welcome
Sat., all welcome. $5 bag sale (bags furnished)
Delta Township District Library
Books: hardbound $1, paperbacks 75¢, children/youth/YA 25¢
10:30 AM - 07:30 PM on Thu, 27 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Friends of Delta Township District Library
517.285.9016
jsmall49@yahoo.com
Artist Group Info
jsmall49@yahoo.com
Delta Township District Library
5130 Davenport Dr.Lansing, Michigan 48917
(517) 321-4014
questions@gladl.org