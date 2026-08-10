Friends of Delta Township District Library Bookstore is hosting its annual Book and Bake Sale. 1000s of books half price (no book over $1), jigsaw puzzles, DVDs, and CDs also included. All proceeds benefit the DTDL programs. Only cash and check accepted.

Wonderful baked goods will be for sale.

Thurs., members only, (membership available at the door)

Fri., public welcome

Sat., all welcome. $5 bag sale (bags furnished)