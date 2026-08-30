Cardboard Construction - Family STEAM Event
Cardboard Construction - Family STEAM Event
Bring the whole family to play and build with cardboard, recycled materials, and STEM toys in this open play event. You'll get a chance to use your imagination while trying out some Makedo construction tools as well as a Chompsaw! Explore, experiment, and imagine!
https://gladl.libcal.com/event/17152815
GLADL Wacousta Branch
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Thu, 24 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Grand Ledge Area District Library
5176277014
marketing@gladl.org
GLADL Wacousta Branch
9235 W Herbison RdEagle, Michigan 48822