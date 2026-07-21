Community Craft Swap

A community craft supply swap day for all ages. This drop-in event is first come, first serve, and we invite attendees to enjoy some hot chocolate with us! Dairy-free options and tea will be available too.

Come discover a new hobby as you declutter!

Our ground rules are:

1.Items must be in usable condition and clean - if it’s good condition, like what you’d give to a friend, that’s what we’re looking for!

2.No one has to bring things to participate

3.Folks looking to declutter can bring more than one craft supply or item, as long as they meet the Ground Rules description

4.We ask attendees to be respectful and only take one carrying trip’s worth of craft supplies - what you or a helping friend can carry in one trip

5.Leftover unclaimed craft supplies will be donated to the library or to local charities

Pick a new hobby or share a favorite!

No registration required.