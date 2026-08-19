Concert Aglow: Classic Rock - Presented by the Jackson Symphony Orchestra

Take a trip back in time and experience the driving energy of classic rock completely transformed by the warm, mesmerizing glow of candlelight! For this unique Concert Aglow experience, classic rock meets an entirely unexpected sonic landscape. An intimate acoustic ensemble brings a brilliant twist to the genre—reimagining legendary hits and soaring anthems through a mysterious, spellbinding combination of harp, flute, and other surprise instrumentation. This fresh, breathtaking perspective pairs your favorite heavy-hitting melodies and timeless rock ballads with a beautiful, ambient atmosphere. It’s a laid-back evening filled with familiar tunes, rich textures, and lasting memories.

Gather your friends, escape the winter cold, and join us at the historic Jackson County Tower Ballroom (120 W. Michigan Ave.) for an unforgettable, glowing night of rock history!

✨ THE VIBE ✨

Expect a night that is innovative, nostalgic, and visually stunning. Bathed in the warm, ambient glow of hundreds of candles, the historic Tower Ballroom sets a gorgeous backdrop for a genuinely unique musical experiment. Hearing stadium-sized rock anthems stripped down to a delicate, ethereal blend of flute, harp, and acoustic instrumentation creates an intimate, almost dreamlike atmosphere. It balances a deep respect for rock history with a completely fresh, enchanting acoustic sound. Grab a drink, settle in with friends, and prepare to hear your favorite classic tracks like never before.

🎵 EVENT FEATURES

• An Enchanting Atmosphere: Hear your favorite classic rock masterpieces reinvented surrounded by hundreds of candles.

• Nostalgic & Relaxed: A laid-back evening perfect for singing along and reminiscing.

• Seating & Ticketing Tiers:

VIP: Premium unassigned seating within the exclusive first few rows, closest to the performance.

General Admission Seated: Open, first-come, first-served seating located directly behind the VIP section.

Standing Room: Open standing space along the outer edge of the ballroom, complete with high-top cocktail tables for a relaxed, conversational experience.

⏱️ TIMING & LOCATION

• Date: Saturday, February 27, 2027

• Venue: Jackson County Tower Ballroom (120 W. Michigan Ave, Jackson, MI)

• 6:00 PM | Doors Open

• 7:00 PM | Concert Begins

🎟️ TICKETS

Single tickets for this premium standalone event are on sale now! Because our tribute nights are highly anticipated and space is limited, securing your tier in advance is highly recommended.

🔗 Purchase your tickets directly here: https://www.jacksonsymphony.org/concerts-and-events/concert-aglow-classic-rock-tribute/

🛒 Other Purchase Methods:

• Phone: (517) 782-3221

• In Person: JSO Box Office | 215 W. Michigan Ave., Jackson, MI 49203

♿ PARKING & ACCESSIBILITY (JACKSON COUNTY TOWER BALLROOM)

The Jackson Symphony Orchestra is fully committed to providing a comfortable, accessible, and welcoming experience for all guests. Please note the venue-specific details for the Tower Ballroom below:

• PARKING OPTIONS: While there is no single designated lot, parking is convenient and easy to find. Street parking is completely free with no time restrictions after 5:00 PM. Additionally, public parking lots are located directly across the street and right to the side of the venue. Marked accessible parking spaces are available in both lots and along Michigan Ave within clear view of the entrance. (Note: Valet parking is not available).

• ENTERING THE BUILDING: Nearby downtown sidewalks are wide and feature gentle slopes at crosswalks. Friendly JSO staff will be stationed at the main entrance to assist with doors. Once inside, the hallways are wide and the travel distance to the ballroom area is very short.

• ELEVATORS & STAIRS: To reach the ballroom, guests can either turn left immediately upon entering to use the elevator, or go straight to use the grand staircase (approximately 25 stairs, some of which are historic and slightly sloped/uneven).

• BALLROOM & RESTROOMS: Once you arrive on the ballroom level via the elevator or stairs, the entire space—including all guest seating and restrooms—is located on one completely flat, even floor. No additional stairs are required.

• SEATING ARRANGEMENTS: Seating consists of moveable individual chairs. Because the layout is fully flexible, our volunteers and staff can easily adjust the setup to comfortably accommodate wheelchairs. Simply flag down any JSO team member upon arrival, and we will happily assist you!

#mijso