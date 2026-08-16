Concert Aglow: The Music of Taylor Swift - Presented by the Jackson Symphony Orchestra

🕯️ Concert Aglow: The Music of Taylor Swift – Special Events Series 🎻

Are you ready for it? Step into a breathtaking, candlelit evening and shake it off with the iconic music of Taylor Swift, beautifully reimagined and brought to life by a live JSO string quartet! From her earliest country-pop favorites to timeless anthems you know all too well, this magical tribute invites you to sing along, reminisce, and soak in an enchanting atmosphere. Whether you’re a lifelong Swiftie or just love gorgeous live strings, this exclusive, standalone special event is the ultimate night out.

Gather your friends and join us at the historic Jackson County Tower Ballroom (120 W. Michigan Ave.) for a spectacular, glowing night of music and memory-making downtown!

✨ THE VIBE ✨

Expect a night that is magnetic, nostalgic, and entirely magical. Bathed in the warm, ambient glow of hundreds of candles, the historic Tower Ballroom sets a stunning backdrop that feels like an exclusive, intimate secret session. The energy strikes a perfect balance between sophisticated classical artistry and a communal, sing-along friendly celebration of the soundtrack of a generation. Grab your friends, dress up if you like, and experience these massive pop masterpieces stripped down to their raw, emotional melodies.

🎵 EVENT FEATURES

• An Enchanting Atmosphere: Experience your favorite hits completely surrounded by a warm candlelit glow.

• Sing-Along Friendly: Lean into the music, reminisce, and sing along to every bridge and chorus.

• Seating & Ticketing Tiers:

VIP: Premium unassigned seating within the exclusive first few rows, closest to the performance.

General Admission Seated: Open, first-come, first-served seating located directly behind the VIP section.

Standing Room: Open standing space along the outer edge of the ballroom, complete with high-top cocktail tables for a relaxed, conversational experience.

⏱️ TIMING & LOCATION

• Date: Saturday, January 16, 2027

• Venue: Jackson County Tower Ballroom (120 W. Michigan Ave, Jackson, MI)

• 6:00 PM | Doors Open

• 7:00 PM | Concert Begins

🎟️ TICKETS

Single tickets for this premium standalone event are on sale now! Because our tribute nights are highly anticipated and space is limited, securing your tier in advance is highly recommended.

🔗 Purchase your tickets directly here: https://www.jacksonsymphony.org/concerts-and-events/candlelit-string-quartet-a-tribute-to-taylor-swift/

🛒 Other Purchase Methods:

• Phone: (517) 782-3221

• In Person: JSO Box Office | 215 W. Michigan Ave., Jackson, MI 49203

♿ PARKING & ACCESSIBILITY (JACKSON COUNTY TOWER BALLROOM)

The Jackson Symphony Orchestra is fully committed to providing a comfortable, accessible, and welcoming experience for all guests. Please note the venue-specific details for the Tower Ballroom below:

• PARKING OPTIONS: While there is no single designated lot, parking is convenient and easy to find. Street parking is completely free with no time restrictions after 5:00 PM. Additionally, public parking lots are located directly across the street and right to the side of the venue. Marked accessible parking spaces are available in both lots and along Michigan Ave within clear view of the entrance. (Note: Valet parking is not available).

• ENTERING THE BUILDING: Nearby downtown sidewalks are wide and feature gentle slopes at crosswalks. Friendly JSO staff will be stationed at the main entrance to assist with doors. Once inside, the hallways are wide and the travel distance to the ballroom area is very short.

• ELEVATORS & STAIRS: To reach the ballroom, guests can either turn left immediately upon entering to use the elevator, or go straight to use the grand staircase (approximately 25 stairs, some of which are historic and slightly sloped/uneven).

• BALLROOM & RESTROOMS: Once you arrive on the ballroom level via the elevator or stairs, the entire space—including all guest seating and restrooms—is located on one completely flat, even floor. No additional stairs are required.

• SEATING ARRANGEMENTS: Seating consists of moveable individual chairs. Because the layout is fully flexible, our volunteers and staff can easily adjust the setup to comfortably accommodate wheelchairs. Simply flag down any JSO team member upon arrival, and we will happily assist you!

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