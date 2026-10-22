Detroit Artists Market: Art For The Holidays

Detroit Artists Market is delighted to welcome back Art for the Holidays—our largest and most anticipated shopping event of the year! Opening November 20th and running through December 23rd, this annual celebration features over 1,000 original, handcrafted works by more than 90 talented local artists.

Each year, the gallery transforms into a festive marketplace filled with paintings, ceramics, jewelry, glasswork, and more. With prices ranging from $5 to $500, Art for the Holidays is a great way to shop small and support local artists!

Key Details:

Opening Reception: Friday, November 20th 5-8pm

Exhibition Dates: November 20 - December 23, 2026

Location: Detroit Artists Market, 4719 Woodward Ave Detroit MI 48201

Hours: Tuesday - Saturday, 11am-6pm

