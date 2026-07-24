Disney's Frozen in Concert (3:00PM Matinee Performance)

Do you want to build a snowman?

Experience Disney’s Frozen like never before as the Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra performs Christophe Beck’s GRAMMY®-nominated score live to film!

Fearless optimist, Princess Anna, sets off on an epic journey – teaming up with rugged mountain man, Kristoff, and his loyal reindeer Sven – to find her sister Elsa, whose icy powers have trapped the kingdom of Arendelle in eternal winter.

Presentation licensed by Disney Concerts. ©All rights reserved.