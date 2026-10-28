Djangophonique brings Django Reinhardt’s jazz manouche tradition to Lansing with fiery guitar, swinging rhythms, virtuosic musicianship, and the lively spirit of a Parisian dance hall.

Djangophonique is an award winning project that delivers the infectious joy, and expressive freedom that is at the heart of Django Reinhardt’s jazz manouche. With respect for the tradition and a fearless creativity that bends the conventions of the style, Djangophonique is keeping the Hot Club revival alive and well. The result is a sound that’s unmistakable to fans of the music, and alluring to the uninitiated—a sound that can bring the lively energy of a Parisian dance hall to the quietest listening room or captivate a buzzing festival audience with the aching nostalgia of a shimmering ballad.

Djangophonique has been described as “…the cleanest, most genuine manouche jazz that can be heard in Michigan” (Local Spins). Led by guitar player Andrew Brown, a true disciple of the style, the project has cultivated a community of musicians who channel the tenacious agility that the music demands. In 2022 the group released their first studio album, “Introducing Djangophonique,” which featured Tyler Rindo on Clarinet and won Best Jazz Album, Traditions Award, as well as earning them Artist Of The Year at the WYCE Jammies. In 2023 the group began a new chapter with the addition of vocalist Katie Lynne, who’s soulful approach channels the mystery and appeal of an unplaceable era. Joined by David Bendena on rhythm guitar and Jorian Olk-Szost on upright bass, Djangophonique is poised to forge a connection with an expansive audience through the resonance of their artistry.

Show starts at 7:30 pm. Doors open at 6:30 PM.

$25 General Admission Advanced; $30 At the Door

Our kitchen will be open for dinner and drinks. Reserved seating is available.

Ticket Link