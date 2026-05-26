DTDL Youth Talent Show

Children and teens, ages 6-17 are welcome to showcase an act, including singing, playing an instrument, dance, magic, juggling, and more! Registration is open June 1-July 14 and entry forms will be available at the library's Youth Services desk and online at dtdl.org/summer. Participants must come to an audition session on July 11 or 15. Audience members of all ages are welcome at the talent showcase on August 6 at 6:30 p.m.