Experience "Chinese Restaurant" Cooking with Ming [Reg. Req.]
Experience "Chinese Restaurant" Cooking with Ming [Reg. Req.]
Step into a Chinese Restaurant kitchen right here at GLADL as we celebrate the Great Michigan Read "Everything I Learned, I Learned in a Chinese Restaurant" by Michigan Author Curtis Chin. Experience a taste of Curtis Chin's growing up experience! Chinese Chef Ming will bring all the equipment and supplies to the library, share the culture and traditions of Chinese cooking, and teach participant to prepare, cook -- and enjoy-- their own delicious egg rolls. Registration required due to supplies.
Grand Ledge Area District Library
02:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Tue, 14 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Grand Ledge Area District Library
5176277014
marketing@gladl.org
Grand Ledge Area District Library
131 E. Jefferson St.Grand Ledge, Michigan 48837
517-627-7014
questions@gladl.org