Fall Opening Party
Fall Opening Party
You’re invited to a celebration of creativity and community! Join us and the MSU Federal Credit Union for a museum-wide party that's perfect for all ages. Check out our newest exhibitions while enjoying live performances, art-making activities—like screen printing your own tote bag—lawn games, and more.
We’d love to see you at this event!
This event celebrates the exhibitions We Are This Land: Meditations on the Great American Experiment (Aug. 22, 2026–Mar. 14, 2027), Rayyane Tabet: 128 Civics Questions (Aug. 22, 2026–Mar. 14, 2027), Laas / Absan / Peldía: Caribbean Cinema Cultures (Aug. 22, 2026–Jan. 31, 2027), and The Center for Object Research and Engagement (The CORE).
The 2026 Fall Opening Party is supported by MSUFCU.
Eli and Edythe Broad Art Museum
06:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Fri, 18 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Eli and Edythe Broad Art Museum
(517) 884-4800
eebam@msu.edu
Eli and Edythe Broad Art Museum
547 E Circle DrEast Lansing, Michigan 48824