You’re invited to a celebration of creativity and community! Join us and the MSU Federal Credit Union for a museum-wide party that's perfect for all ages. Check out our newest exhibitions while enjoying live performances, art-making activities—like screen printing your own tote bag—lawn games, and more.

We’d love to see you at this event!

This event celebrates the exhibitions We Are This Land: Meditations on the Great American Experiment (Aug. 22, 2026–Mar. 14, 2027), Rayyane Tabet: 128 Civics Questions (Aug. 22, 2026–Mar. 14, 2027), Laas / Absan / Peldía: Caribbean Cinema Cultures (Aug. 22, 2026–Jan. 31, 2027), and The Center for Object Research and Engagement (The CORE).

The 2026 Fall Opening Party is supported by MSUFCU.