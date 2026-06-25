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Fall/Winter Sports Equipment Swap

Fall/Winter Sports Equipment Swap

Ready for a new sports season to begin? Join us for our Fall/Winter Sports Equipment Swap! This community event is the perfect way to pass along gently used gear and pick up something new for your
family. No equipment to swap? You're still invited to stop by and see what's available and take anything you can use.
https://gladl.libcal.com/event/16566972

Grand Ledge Area District Library
10:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 11 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Grand Ledge Area District Library
5176277014
marketing@gladl.org
https://gladl.org
Grand Ledge Area District Library
131 E. Jefferson St.
Grand Ledge, Michigan 48837
517-627-7014
questions@gladl.org
https://gladl.org