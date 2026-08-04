Farmer’s Market at the Capitol with WKAR Education
Farmer’s Market at the Capitol with WKAR Education
MIFMA’s Farmers Markets at the Capitol are a staple of downtown Lansing’s summer landscape. The markets offer the smell of local floral bouquets, the sweet taste of vine-ripened produce, and so much more. The WKAR Education team will be there handing out free educational activities!
Michigan State Capitol
09:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Tue, 25 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
WKAR Education
517-884-4700
ask@wkar.org
Michigan State Capitol
100 N Capitol AveLansing, Michigan 48933