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Farmer’s Market at the Capitol with WKAR Education

Farmer’s Market at the Capitol with WKAR Education

MIFMA’s Farmers Markets at the Capitol are a staple of downtown Lansing’s summer landscape. The markets offer the smell of local floral bouquets, the sweet taste of vine-ripened produce, and so much more. The WKAR Education team will be there handing out free educational activities!

Michigan State Capitol
09:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Tue, 25 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

WKAR Education
517-884-4700
ask@wkar.org
https://www.wkar.org/education
Michigan State Capitol
100 N Capitol Ave
Lansing, Michigan 48933