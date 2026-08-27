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Farmers Markets at the Capitol with WKAR Education

Farmers Markets at the Capitol with WKAR Education

MIFMA’s Farmers Markets at the Capitol are a staple of downtown Lansing’s summer landscape. WKAR Education and radio team will be there to hand out learning materials and books! The markets offer the smell of local floral bouquets, the sweet taste of vine-ripened produce, and so much more. Shoppers have a cornucopia of products to choose from including fresh produce, jams, jellies, baked goods, honey, maple syrup, meat, salsas, dips, pickled products, soaps, and more. Visitors can also take advantage of numerous food trucks throughout the market day parked along Capitol Avenue.

Michigan State Capitol
09:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Tue, 22 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

WKAR Education
517-884-4700
ask@wkar.org
https://www.wkar.org/education
Michigan State Capitol
100 N Capitol Ave
Lansing, Michigan 48933