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Flower Pounding - Make Your Own Library Tote

Flower Pounding - Make Your Own Library Tote

Try your hand at flower pounding with the Looking Glass Garden Club and create your own artfully crafted canvas library tote! We will use mallets to transfer natural plant pigments directly onto canvas bags. Great for all ages!

GLADL Wacousta Branch
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Wed, 9 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Grand Ledge Area District Library
5176277014
marketing@gladl.org
https://gladl.org
GLADL Wacousta Branch
9235 W Herbison Rd
Eagle, Michigan 48822