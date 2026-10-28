“Frack to You”
“Frack to You”
MSU tenor Rick Fracker accompanied by pianist Elden Little presents an afternoon of music reflecting on love, hope, and gratitude—alongside the challenges that shape our lives. With a program that offers a nod to the recital’s title, the performance features works by Handel, Britten, Puccini, and others, bringing together vocal music that explores these shared human experiences.
Cook Recital Hall (MSU Music Building)
$12 - $14
03:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sun, 1 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
MSU College of Music
Artist Group Info
arnettj7@msu.edu
Cook Recital Hall (MSU Music Building)
333 West Circle DrEast Lansing , Michigan 48824
517-959-5340