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“Frack to You” 

“Frack to You” 

MSU tenor Rick Fracker accompanied by pianist Elden Little presents an afternoon of music reflecting on love, hope, and gratitude—alongside the challenges that shape our lives. With a program that offers a nod to the recital’s title, the performance features works by Handel, Britten, Puccini, and others, bringing together vocal music that explores these shared human experiences.

Cook Recital Hall (MSU Music Building)
$12 - $14
03:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sun, 1 Nov 2026
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Event Supported By

MSU College of Music

Artist Group Info

arnettj7@msu.edu
Cook Recital Hall (MSU Music Building)
333 West Circle Dr
East Lansing , Michigan 48824
517-959-5340
music.msu.edu