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Gala Under the Tower

Gala Under the Tower

Presented by The Family 734, Gala Under the Tower is a live holiday music event featuring Melanie Goff (Josie G) benefiting Food Gatherers. 50% of ticket sales plus all food and cash donations go to Food Gatherers. Food will be collected at the door, with a goal of 250 pounds.

Water Tower Distilling Co.
$20
07:00 PM - 11:00 PM on Sat, 19 Dec 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Family 734
josieg@josiegmusic.com
https://josiegmusic.com

Artist Group Info

Melanie Goff (Josie G)
josieg@josiegmusic.com
https://josiegmusic.com
Water Tower Distilling Co.
23 N Washington St
Ypsilanti, Michigan 48197