Gala Under the Tower
Gala Under the Tower
Presented by The Family 734, Gala Under the Tower is a live holiday music event featuring Melanie Goff (Josie G) benefiting Food Gatherers. 50% of ticket sales plus all food and cash donations go to Food Gatherers. Food will be collected at the door, with a goal of 250 pounds.
Water Tower Distilling Co.
$20
07:00 PM - 11:00 PM on Sat, 19 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
The Family 734
josieg@josiegmusic.com
Artist Group Info
Melanie Goff (Josie G)
josieg@josiegmusic.com
Water Tower Distilling Co.
23 N Washington StYpsilanti, Michigan 48197