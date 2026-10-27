Gerome Kamrowski Art Exhibition and Sale

Opening Reception: Friday, November 20th, 2026 / 6PM-9PM

Opening Weekend: Saturday, November 21st 9 AM–5 PM / Sunday, November 22nd 11 AM–5 PM

On view through December, 2026Works will be available for purchase in the gallery and online at www.michiganartgallery.com.

The Michigan Art Gallery at Schmidt's Antiques is pleased to present an exhibition and sale of work by Gerome Kamrowski (1914-2004). Drawn from the Gerome Kamrowski Estate, the exhibition includes paintings on canvas, works on paper, collage, and constructions dating from 1938 to 2003. Much of this work has not been exhibited publicly in decades.

Gerome Kamrowski was a First-Generation New York School artist whose experiments with Surrealism and automatism helped lay the foundations for Abstract Expressionism. Working in New York during the late 1930s and 1940s, he was part of a small group exploring new approaches to abstraction. In the early 1940s, he collaborated with William Baziotes and Jackson Pollock on a painting using poured and dripped paint. His work was shown at Peggy Guggenheim's Art of This Century gallery, published in the Surrealist journal VVV, and included in the 1947 International Surrealist Exhibition in Paris.

He moved to Ann Arbor in 1946 to join the faculty of the University of Michigan, where he continued to live, teach, and work until his death in 2004.

The exhibition places work from his early New York years alongside work from the long Michigan-based career that followed, tracing how he continued to expand and transform his Surrealist foundations.