Grass Lake Oktoberfest
Grass Lake Oktoberfest
Join us for the 3rd Annual Grass Lake Oktoberfest on Saturday, October 3, from 2:00–7:00 p.m. at the Lost Railway Museum in Grass Lake. Enjoy Michigan craft beer, wine, live German music, delicious food, local artisans, family-friendly activities, and more. Proceeds benefit Lost Railway Museum and its mission to preserve the history of Michigan's electric interurban railways.
Lost Railway Museum
25 to 100
02:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Sat, 3 Oct 2026
Lost Railway Museum
142 W. Michigan AveGrass Lake , Michigan 49240
(517) 522-9500
info@lostrailwaymuseum.org