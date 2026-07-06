Holiday Pops
Holiday Pops
Sing and laugh along with Maestro Lee and the Orchestra!
Join the Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra, Maestro Earl Lee, and Detroit-based community chorus PRISM as we deck Hill Auditorium with holiday cheer. Ring in the holidays with an evening of sing-alongs, symphonic showstoppers, and plenty of cheer.
It’s a chance to enjoy great music and spend time with family and friends as the season gets into full swing.
Hill Auditorium
$15.75 - $95.00
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 19 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra
7349944801
info@a2so.org
Hill Auditorium
825 N University AveAnn Arbor, Michigan 48109