Holiday Pops

Sing and laugh along with Maestro Lee and the Orchestra!

Join the Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra, Maestro Earl Lee, and Detroit-based community chorus PRISM as we deck Hill Auditorium with holiday cheer. Ring in the holidays with an evening of sing-alongs, symphonic showstoppers, and plenty of cheer.

It’s a chance to enjoy great music and spend time with family and friends as the season gets into full swing.