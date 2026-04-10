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How-To Halloween

How-To Halloween

Set your phasers to fun because we’re celebrating the 60th anniversary of STAR TREK at the 12th annual How-To Halloween, a free outdoor festival featuring:

• Interactive Attractions
• Starship Bridge Experience
• Trick-or-Treating
• Creative Vendors
• Make-n-Takes
• Live Entertainment
• Character Meet-&-Greets
• Zombie Walk
• Costume Contests and more

Engage with the crew of the USS Tecumseh and groove to the music of the award winning power-pop band The Shake Ups performing live with their cartoon inspired hits!

There is also special programming inside Impression 5 Science Center (regular admission fee to enter) including our celebrity guest Rob Miller- a creature designer, master sculptor and FX make-up artist featured on the SyFy series Face Off!

Here are the details at a glance…

STARDATE: Saturday October 3, 2026 • 11am-5pm
SET COURSE: Impression 5 Science Center • Riverside Parking Lot
WARP FACTOR: FREE outside • Regular admission fee to enter i5 & REOlds

Beam up more info at https://how-tohalloween.com

Impression 5 Science Center
11:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 3 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

How-To Halloween
(517) 204-6119
jerry@robotpumpkin.com
https://how-tohalloween.com
Impression 5 Science Center
200 Museum Drive
Lansing, Michigan 48933
517-485-8116
hodge@impression5.org
https://impression5.org