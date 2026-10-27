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Lansing Symphony Orchestra - Home for the Holidays!

Lansing Symphony Orchestra - Home for the Holidays!

Step into the season with the Lansing Symphony Orchestra! This festive concert brings holiday favorites to life with symphonic brilliance and the soaring voice of La’Kisha Jones returns. Whether you’re embracing beloved traditions or starting new ones, join us for a night of music, warmth, and celebration that makes the season shine.

Wharton Center for Performing Arts
$40-80
03:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sun, 13 Dec 2026
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Event Supported By

Lansing Symphony Orchestra

Artist Group Info

https://www.lansingsymphony.org/events/home-holidays-0
Wharton Center for Performing Arts
750 E Shaw Ln
East Lansing, Michigan 48824