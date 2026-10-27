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Lansing Symphony Orchestra Masterworks - Shostakovich 10

Lansing Symphony Orchestra Masterworks - Shostakovich 10

This program carries history with it.

Lysenko’s Taras Bulba Overture opens with a strong sense of identity and place. The piano concerto offers a more personal voice, something inward-looking before the scale widens again. Shostakovich’s Tenth Symphony doesn’t hold back. It wrestles with tension, memory, and survival in a way that feels both personal and monumental. Shizuo Kuwahara leads a program that asks you not just to listen, but to sit with what the music holds.

Wharton Center for Performing Arts
$35-75
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Thu, 29 Jan 2026
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Event Supported By

Lansing Symphony Orchestra
Wharton Center for Performing Arts
750 E Shaw Ln
East Lansing, Michigan 48824