Lansing Symphony Orchestra Musician Series - Holiday Brass Quintet
Lansing Symphony Orchestra Musician Series - Holiday Brass Quintet
Featured artists include Neil Mueller - trumpet, James Reed Ricotta - trumpet, Autumn Edson - horn, Erich Corfman - trombone, Phil Sinder - tuba
Molly Grove Chapel - First Presbyterian
$15-25
03:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sun, 6 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Lansing Symphony Orchestra
Molly Grove Chapel - First Presbyterian
510 W. Ottawa StreetLansing, Michigan 48933
517-482-0668
churchadmin@lansingfirstpres.org