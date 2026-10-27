© 2026 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
2026 WKAR Election Your Team. Your Vote. In Depth.
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Lansing Symphony Orchestra Musician Series - Holiday Brass Quintet

Lansing Symphony Orchestra Musician Series - Holiday Brass Quintet

Featured artists include Neil Mueller - trumpet, James Reed Ricotta - trumpet, Autumn Edson - horn, Erich Corfman - trombone, Phil Sinder - tuba

Molly Grove Chapel - First Presbyterian
$15-25
03:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sun, 6 Dec 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Lansing Symphony Orchestra
Molly Grove Chapel - First Presbyterian
510 W. Ottawa Street
Lansing, Michigan 48933
517-482-0668
churchadmin@lansingfirstpres.org
https://www.lansingsymphony.org/events/clarinet-trio-0