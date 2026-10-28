LAUREN ALAINA CONCERT

Country music star Lauren Alaina will bring her powerhouse vocals and hit songs to Jackson College’s Potter Center at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7.

A multi-platinum singer-songwriter and member of the Grand Ole Opry since 2022, Alaina has earned three No. 1 hits, including “Road Less Traveled,” “ONE BEER” with HARDY and Devin Dawson, and “What Ifs” with Kane Brown. Her collaboration on “What Ifs” earned Diamond certification from the Recording Industry Association of America, making Alaina the only solo female country artist in history to receive the honor for a song. Alaina continues to build on her success with new music, including her forthcoming album, Stages, and “All My Exes” featuring Chase Matthew, which delivered the biggest first-week streaming numbers of her career.

Tickets for Lauren Alaina’s Nov. 7 performance start at just $31 and are available through the Potter Center. To purchase tickets, call 517.796.8600 or visit https://www.jccmi.edu/potter-center/events/lauren-alaina/.