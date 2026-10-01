Leaders in Law: Rick Pildes

Michigan State University College of Law presents the next installment of the Leaders in Law speaker series, exploring how the Constitution continues to shape American democracy. On Monday, October 12, 2026, at 12:15 p.m. EDT, Richard (Rick) Pildes, one of the nation's leading constitutional law scholars and experts on democracy and election law, will speak in the Castle Boardroom at Michigan State University College of Law.

A former law clerk to Justice Thurgood Marshall, Pildes is a nationally recognized authority on voting rights, elections, political polarization, and the structure of democratic institutions. His scholarship has helped define the modern field of election law, and he has argued voting rights and election cases before the U.S. Supreme Court.

In this timely discussion, Pildes will examine the Voting Rights Act and the legal issues shaping the upcoming election, offering insight into the challenges and opportunities facing American democracy.