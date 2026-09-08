MasterWorks - Symphonie Fantastique

Some stories don’t unfold so much as spiral; Mendelssohn’s Violin Concerto moves with a kind of restless beauty—lyrical, immediate, and full of momentum. It’s the kind of piece that feels like it’s speaking directly to you. Then Berlioz takes us somewhere else entirely. Symphonie Fantastique is obsession turned into sound, blurring the line between reality and imagination. Scott Seaton opens the season with a program that leans all the way into intensity and emotion.

Program includes Masquerade by Anna Clyne, Mendelssohn's Violin Concerto in e minor, and Berlioz's Symphonie Fantastique.