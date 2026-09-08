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MasterWorks - Tchaikovsky Piano Concerto

MasterWorks - Tchaikovsky Piano Concerto

This program is built on connection—between voices, traditions, and time.
Zhou Tian’s Threads opens the evening with music that feels intricate and alive, constantly shifting and evolving. Tchaikovsky’s First Piano Concerto follows, bold and unmistakable from its first moments, with Ying Li bringing both power and nuance to the solo line. Dvořák’s Seventh Symphony closes the night with a darker, more urgent energy. Under Yue Bao’s direction, the throughline is clear: music that carries weight and keeps moving forward.

Wharton Center for Performing Arts
$35-72
07:30 PM - 10:00 PM on Fri, 16 Oct 2026
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Event Supported By

Lansing Symphony Orchestra
Wharton Center for Performing Arts
750 E Shaw Ln
East Lansing, Michigan 48824