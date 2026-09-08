MasterWorks - Tchaikovsky Piano Concerto

This program is built on connection—between voices, traditions, and time.

Zhou Tian’s Threads opens the evening with music that feels intricate and alive, constantly shifting and evolving. Tchaikovsky’s First Piano Concerto follows, bold and unmistakable from its first moments, with Ying Li bringing both power and nuance to the solo line. Dvořák’s Seventh Symphony closes the night with a darker, more urgent energy. Under Yue Bao’s direction, the throughline is clear: music that carries weight and keeps moving forward.