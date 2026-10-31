Midland Community Orchestra Concert

The Midland Community Orchestra, together with conductor Gina Provenzano, launch their 2026-2027 season with a free concerts Sunday November 8, 3:00 pm at Bullock Creek Auditorium. Concert highlights include Drive by the contemporary American composer, Katie O’Hara Labrie, guest piano soloist Dr. Wendy Chu, and Dvorak’s New World Symphony.

A reception will follow the concert. Lobby guests will include Midland Rotary and the Midland County Food Assistance Network. Audience members are encouraged to bring non-perishable food donations for the Food Assistance Network. All MCO concerts are free and open to the public. These concerts are supported in part by an award from the Michigan Arts and Culture Council and the National Endowment for the Arts.

