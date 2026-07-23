© 2026 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

"On The Lash" brings a slice of Ireland to St. Johns Concert in the Park

"On The Lash" brings a slice of Ireland to St. Johns Concert in the Park

This band is talented! This band is incredible. On The Lash is a thrilling blend of Irish heart and classical precision that will put a spark in your soul and a jig in your step. Wrap yourself in the wistful tunes and timeless ramblings that have bounced through the hills of the Emerald Isle for centuries. Formed in 2022, this Kalamazoo band is now on the road performing around the country. This is a concert not to be missed. It's a hidden gem on the St. Johns Concert in the Park series. They are the real deal!

William E. Tennant Performance Shell in the beautiful St Johns City Park
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Wed, 5 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

The Clinton County Arts Council & City of St Johns
989-224-2429
tanya@clintoncountyarts.org
clintoncountyarts.org

Artist Group Info

On The Lash
john@onthelashband.com
www.onthelashband.com
William E. Tennant Performance Shell in the beautiful St Johns City Park
801 W. Park St
St Johns, Michigan 48879
989-224-8944
wetennant@gmail.com
clintoncountyarts.org