"On The Lash" brings a slice of Ireland to St. Johns Concert in the Park

This band is talented! This band is incredible. On The Lash is a thrilling blend of Irish heart and classical precision that will put a spark in your soul and a jig in your step. Wrap yourself in the wistful tunes and timeless ramblings that have bounced through the hills of the Emerald Isle for centuries. Formed in 2022, this Kalamazoo band is now on the road performing around the country. This is a concert not to be missed. It's a hidden gem on the St. Johns Concert in the Park series. They are the real deal!