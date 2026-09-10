Paper Plate Autumn Leaf Wreath Craft
Paper Plate Autumn Leaf Wreath Craft
Children can come into the library throughout the day and create a colorful paper leaf wreath. They can color or paint the paper plate wreath, and then decorate them with fall colored leaves. Add a ribbon to the wreath to hang it up!
https://gladl.libcal.com/event/17017827
GLADL Wacousta Branch
10:00 AM - 07:00 PM on Thu, 8 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Grand Ledge Area District Library
5176277014
marketing@gladl.org
GLADL Wacousta Branch
9235 W Herbison RdEagle, Michigan 48822