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Paper Plate Autumn Leaf Wreath Craft

Paper Plate Autumn Leaf Wreath Craft

Children can come into the library throughout the day and create a colorful paper leaf wreath. They can color or paint the paper plate wreath, and then decorate them with fall colored leaves. Add a ribbon to the wreath to hang it up!
https://gladl.libcal.com/event/17017827

GLADL Wacousta Branch
10:00 AM - 07:00 PM on Thu, 8 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Grand Ledge Area District Library
5176277014
marketing@gladl.org
https://gladl.org
GLADL Wacousta Branch
9235 W Herbison Rd
Eagle, Michigan 48822