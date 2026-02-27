The Paxton Spangler Band is known for its variety; a mix jazz, swing, crooner stuff and soul tunes as well as funky New Orleans music.

Great songs by Fats Waller, Hoagy Carmichael, Leonard Cohen, Hank Williams, Earl King, Danny Barker, Duke Ellington, Roy Ayers, Leon Russell, Jimmy Cliff, Nat King Cole and of course, Louis Jordan.

The Paxton/Spangler Band, led by Detroit veterans John “Tbone” Paxton and RJ Spangler, blends New Orleans jazz, blues, soul, swing, and funky R&B into a lively, groove-driven sound.

Lifelong buddies RJ Spangler & Tbone Paxton started working together in 1980 with a very popular band around Detroit called the Sun Messengers. They toured the East Coast, Midwest, and Deep South for a number of years. Back then Tbone was awarded a Motor City Music Award for best trombonist. Since that time, he has also become quite an engaging vocalist. In fact, he has been nominated a number of years in a row now as best jazz vocalist at the Detroit Music Awards. The two are cornerstone members of the 10 pc Planet D Nonet, and as such, have toured to 11 states, released as many CDs, and garnered 9 Detroit Music Awards. Now they offer this stripped-down project – just five musicians, with a debut CD out nationally in 2020 and a 2nd CD "Joys" which was also released nationally, came out in 2023 to great acclaim.

On any given night the the Paxton/Spangler Band performs great songs by Fats Waller, Hoagy Carmichael, Leonard Cohen, Hank Williams, Earl King, Danny Barker, Duke Ellington, The Stylistics, Roy Ayers, Leon Russell, Jimmy Cliff, Nat King Cole and of course, Louis Jordan. They have first-hand experience backing New Orleans greats like Johnny Adams and Earl King. RJ was pianist/singer Eddie Bo's bandleader up North for many years. And of course, they have performed together and separately in New Orleans.

Doors open at 5PM, Show starts at 6:30 PM.

Kitchen will be open for dinner & drinks.

Ticket Link