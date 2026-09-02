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Phil Denny's Urban Suite: Evan Taylor

Phil Denny's Urban Suite: Evan Taylor

Lansing's premier live, intimate smooth and contemporary jazz music series hosted by saxophonist, Phil Denny.
Join us as we return following our summer break with featured artist Evan Taylor. Learn more about Evan on his website at www.evantaylortrumpet.com

Doors open at 7:00pm to allow for food and drink service and fellowship. Showtime starts at 8:00pm! Showtime approx. 75-90min.

Stick around following the show for the artist meet & greet, merchandise sales and cash bar while enjoying a custom curated smooth jazz playlist.

More info on venue offerings online at www.urbanbeatevents.com

Tickets

UrbanBeat
$20.00
08:00 PM - 11:00 PM on Fri, 4 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

UrbanBeat
5173318440
events@urbanbeatevents.com
UrbanBeat
1213 Turner Rd
Lansing, Michigan 48906
(517) 331-8440
https://www.urbanbeatevents.com/