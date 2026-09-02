Phil Denny's Urban Suite: Evan Taylor
Phil Denny's Urban Suite: Evan Taylor
Lansing's premier live, intimate smooth and contemporary jazz music series hosted by saxophonist, Phil Denny.
Join us as we return following our summer break with featured artist Evan Taylor. Learn more about Evan on his website at www.evantaylortrumpet.com
Doors open at 7:00pm to allow for food and drink service and fellowship. Showtime starts at 8:00pm! Showtime approx. 75-90min.
Stick around following the show for the artist meet & greet, merchandise sales and cash bar while enjoying a custom curated smooth jazz playlist.
More info on venue offerings online at www.urbanbeatevents.com
Tickets
UrbanBeat
$20.00
08:00 PM - 11:00 PM on Fri, 4 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
UrbanBeat
5173318440
events@urbanbeatevents.com