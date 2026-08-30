Red Cross Adult & Pediatric CPR w/AED Training [Reg. Req.]

Learn adult and pediatric CPR, automated external defibrillator (AED), emergency procedures like rescue breathing, and the Heimlich maneuver, and first aid. Upon workshop completion, students receive a course completion card in Adult and Pediatric CPR with AED and first aid. Class is blended learning online part is sent after registration for class. Registration required, class size limited. This class is not appropriate for those needing training for a healthcare field (doctors, dentists, nurses, EMS, etc.).