Red Cross Adult & Pediatric CPR w/AED Training [Registration Req.]
Red Cross Adult & Pediatric CPR w/AED Training [Registration Req.]
Teens & Adults
Learn adult and pediatric CPR, automated external defibrillator (AED), emergency procedures like rescue breathing, and the Heimlich maneuver, and first aid. Upon workshop completion, students receive a course completion card in Adult and Pediatric CPR with AED and first aid. Class is blended learning online part is sent after registration for class. Registration required, class size limited.
Grand Ledge Area District Library
50-90
03:15 PM - 05:30 PM on Thu, 23 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Grand Ledge Area District Library
5176277014
marketing@gladl.org
Grand Ledge Area District Library
131 E. Jefferson St.Grand Ledge, Michigan 48837
517-627-7014
questions@gladl.org